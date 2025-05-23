MOSCOW, May 23. /TASS/. The Western Group of Forces destroyed 14 Ukrainian UAVs, seven Starlink satellite communication stations and two field ammunition depots on May 22, head of the group's press center Ivan Bigma told TASS.

"The group's air defense units destroyed two HIMARS MLRS missiles and 14 aircraft-type unmanned aerial vehicles. During a counter-battery struggle, 14 mortar crews were destroyed. Also, 37 UAV control points, seven Starlink satellite communication stations and two field ammunition depots were destroyed during the day," Bigma said.

According to him, two Ukrainian servicemen surrendered.