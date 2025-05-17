DONETSK, May 17. /TASS/. The liberation of the village of Alexandropol in the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) will allow Russian units to increase fire pressure on the Ukrainian grouping in Konstantinovka, a source in Russian security structures told TASS.

"Alexandropol is opening up the operating field for increasing fire pressure on the enemy in Konstantinovka," the source said.

Additionally, the presence of Russian forces in that residential area will speed up an offensive on Konstantinovka.

Earlier on Saturday, the Russian Defense Ministry reported the liberation of Alexandropol in the DPR.