Russia, China enjoy unprecedented high level of cooperation, senior military official

MOSCOW, August 22. /TASS/. Relations between Russia and China have reached an unprecedented high level of cooperation, Russian Ground Forces Commander-in-Chief General of the Army Oleg Salyukov said on Thursday.

"Due to the previously exerted efforts on behalf of our countries’ leaders - Russia and China - reached an unprecedented high level and they have turned into a tool guaranteeing peace and security on the scale of all countries," he said.

"China is our strategic partner. <…> This year we celebrate 75 years since the establishment of diplomatic relations between our countries," Salyukov stated.

The Russian Defense Ministry reported earlier in the day that a delegation of the Ground Force of the People's Liberation Army of China arrived in Moscow to discuss military cooperation.

According to the Russian ministry, "A military delegation of the Ground Forces of the People's Liberation Army of China, led by the Commander of the Ground Forces, Colonel General Li Qiaoming, arrived in Moscow to discuss issues of bilateral military cooperation."