Five drones, two drone boats intercepted off Crimea overnight

MOSCOW, August 16. /TASS/. Russian air defenses and Navy forces intercepted and destroyed five fixed-wing Ukrainian drones and two drone boats that tried to approach Crimea in the early hours of Friday, the Russian Defense Ministry said.

"During the past night, another Kiev regime’s attempted terrorist attack on facilities in Russia’s territory with the use of fixed-wing unmanned aerial vehicles was thwarted. Air defense forces destroyed five UAVs over the Black Sea waters," the ministry said.

"Besides, two drone boats moving towards the Crimean Peninsula were destroyed in the Black Sea," it said.