US overvalued defense assistance provided to Ukraine by $8.1 bln — report

WASHINGTON, August 15. /TASS/. The United States overvalued by $8.1 billion the military assistance it provided to Ukraine since the start of fiscal year 2022, according to a joint report from three US government institutions.

The Special Inspector General report was compiled by the Department of Defense, the Department of State and the US Agency for International Development.

"The DoD OIG determined that based on its sample review, the DoD overvalued defense articles provided to the Ukrainian government by an additional $1.9 billion, comprised of $653 million for general equipment and $1.25 billion for operating materials and supplies. Combined with the previously acknowledged $6.2 billion error, the total of overvalued defense articles provided through PDA is $8.1 billion," the report said, referring to the Presidential Drawdown Authority, a program to transfer weapons from the Pentagon’s inventories.

The revaluation of $6.2 billion was announced on June 20, 2023.