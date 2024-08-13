Battle-proven armaments to be leaders in global market — Rosoboronexport

PATRIOT PARK /Moscow Region/, August 13. /TASS/. The Su-35 fighter jet, the T-90 tank and heavy flamethrower systems upgraded after the use in the battlefield can become the bestsellers in the global market in the near term, CEO of the Russian state arms export agency Rosoboronexport Alexander Mikheev told TASS at the Army 2024 forum.

"Certainly, current specimens of armament and materiel, which proved their characteristics in real combat conditions and passed appropriate modernization with consideration of feedback from the battlefield, will turn out to be the bestsellers in the near term and the midterm. Battle-proven Su-35 fighter, Ka-52E combat reconnaissance and strike helicopter, T-90MS tank, TOS-1A and TOS-2 Tosochka heavy flamethrower systems, Tigr and Typhoon families’ armored vehicles, S-400 Triumph surface-to-air missile system, Viking and Tor family surface-to-air missile complexes, Verba and Igla-S man-portable air defense systems will lead their segments over time," Mikheev said.

Stable interest is also expected in Russian artillery systems, such as Msta-S, Vena, Tornado-G and Tornado-S MLRS, the senior executive added.

The Army 2024 forum is being held from August 12 to 14 in the Moscow Region. Specimens of armament, materiel and special vehicles will be showed to participants during the event. TASS is the strategic media partner of the forum.