MOSCOW, August 11. /TASS/. Fighters of the Battlegroup Center of the Russian armed forces repelled three counterattacks of the Ukrainian armed forces over the past day, the Russian Defense Ministry reported.

"Three counterattacks of the assault groups of the 142nd Infantry Brigade of the Ukrainian armed forces and the assault brigade Lyut of the National Police of Ukraine were repelled," the report says.

Battlegroup Center takes more advantageous positions in 24 hours

Over the past 24 hours, units of the Battlegroup Center of the Russian armed forces have taken more advantageous positions and defeated units of five Ukrainian brigades, the Russian Defense Ministry reported.

"Units of the Battlegroup Center have taken more advantageous positions and defeated units of the 31st, 32nd, 100th, 117th Mechanized Brigades of the Ukrainian armed forces and the 14th National Guard Brigade in the areas of the settlements of Vozdvizhenka, Toretsk, Grodovka and Mirolyubovka of the Donetsk People's Republic," the report says.

Battlegroup Dnepr hit units of 2 brigades of Ukrainian army

Units of the Battlegroup Dnepr hit units of two brigades of the Ukrainian armed forces in one day, the total losses of the enemy in the Battlegroup’s area of responsibility amounted to 70 servicemen, the Russian Defense Ministry reported.

"Units of the Battlegroup Dnepr inflicted losses on the formations of the 41st infantry and 44th airmobile brigades of the Ukrainian armed forces in the areas of the settlements of Orekhov and Novodanilovka in the Zaporozye region. The Ukrainian armed forces lost more than 70 servicemen, 14 vehicles, a US-made 155-mm howitzer M777, a US-made counter-battery radar station AN/TPQ-50 and an electronic warfare station Anklav," the report says. The ministry noted that three ammunition depots were also destroyed.

Ukrainian army loses up to 110 troops in responsibility area of Battlegroup East

Over the past 24 hours, the Ukrainian armed forces lost up to 110 servicemen in the Battlegroup East’s zone of responsibility, the Russian Defense Ministry reported.

"The Ukrainian armed forces lost up to 110 servicemen, 5 vehicles, a 152-mm D-20 gun and an electronic warfare station," the report says.

Russian armed forces defeat two Ukrainian brigades in Volchansk and Liptsy areas

Over the past 24 hours, Russian military personnel inflicted defeat on the manpower of two brigades of the Ukrainian Armed Forces (UAF) in the Volchansk and Liptsy directions in the Kharkov region, the Russian Defense Ministry reported.

"Units of the Battlegroup North in the Volchansk and Liptsy directions defeated the manpower and equipment of the 22nd mechanized and 82nd airborne assault brigades of the Ukrainian armed forces in the areas of the settlements of Odnorobovka and Kazachya Lopan in the Kharkov region. The enemy's losses amounted to 190 servicemen," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian armed forces also lost two tanks, an infantry fighting vehicle, an armored personnel carrier, seven armored combat vehicles, two cars, a Croatian-made 122-mm RAK-SA-12 multiple launch rocket system, and three 122-mm D-30 howitzers. An ammunition depot was destroyed.

Ukrainian army loses up to 520 troops in responsibility zone of Battlegroup West

The Ukrainian armed forces lost up to 520 servicemen, one tank and two warehouses in the area of responsibility of Russia’s Battlegroup West in the past 24 hours, the Russian Defense Ministry reported.

The ministry reported that the group's units had took more advantageous lines and positions, and defeated the units of three Ukrainian brigades in the areas of Makeyevka, Stelmakhovka in the People’s Republic of Lugansk and Torskoye in the People’s Republic of Donetsk.

"Over the past 24 hours, two counterattacks by assault groups of the 1st National Guard Brigade have been repelled. The enemy has lost over 520 servicemen, a tank, two Kozak combat armored vehicles, and five cars. During the counter-battery fire, a UK-made 155-mm FH-70 howitzer, a UK-made 152-mm D-20 gun, two 122-mm D-30 howitzers, a 105-mm L-119 howitzer, as well as a US-made AN/TPQ-36 counter-battery radar station were destroyed. In addition, two Khortytsia and Nota electronic warfare stations, as well as two ammunition depots, were destroyed," the ministry said.

Ukrainian army lost up to 385 servicemen in zone of responsibility of Battlegroup South

The Ukrainian armed forces lost up to 385 personnel and two ammunition depots in the area of responsibility of the Russian Battlegroup South in the past 24 hours, the Russian Defense Ministry reported.

According to the ministry, the battlegroup’s units improved their tactical position, defeated the manpower and equipment of the 150th Mechanized, 10th Mountain Assault Brigades and the 114th Territorial Defense Brigade in the areas of Rozovka, Pereyezdnoye and Kirov of the Donetsk People's Republic.

"The Ukrainian Armed Forces lost up to 385 servicemen, an infantry fighting vehicle and three vehicles. During the counter-battery battle, the following weapons were damaged: a UK-made 155-mm FH-70 howitzer, a US-made 155-mm M198 howitzer, two 152-mm D-20 guns, a 152-mm Msta-B howitzer, a 122-mm Gvozdika self-propelled artillery unit, a US-made 105-mm M119 gun, and an electronic warfare station. Two ammunition depots were destroyed," the ministry said.

Russian armed forces hit 3 launchers, destroy Patriot air defense missile system radar

Russian military hit three launchers and destroyed an AN/MPQ-65 radar of the Patriot air defense missile system in 24 hours, the Russian Defense Ministry reported.

"Tactical aviation, unmanned aerial vehicles, missile troops and artillery of the groups of the Russian armed forces hit three launchers and destroyed an AN/MPQ-65 radar station of a US-made Patriot air defense missile system. In addition, an ammunition depot of the tactical group Donetsk and concentrations of enemy manpower and military equipment in 156 districts were hit," the ministry said.