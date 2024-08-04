DONETSK, August 4. /TASS/. The liberation of the village of Novoselovka Pervaya has made it possible for Russian forces to considerably expand the zone of control over the strategically important Ukrainian logistics hub in the Pokrovskoye area, a spokesman for the Russian law enforcement told TASS.

"Novoselovka Pervaya is a strategically important location. Its liberation actually means the expansion of the zone of control over Ukraine’s major logistics hub in the Pokrovskoye area. A considerable expansion," he said, adding that the liberation of this settlement has also made it possible to align the frontline.

The liberation of Novoselovka Pervaya was reported earlier by the Russian defense ministry.