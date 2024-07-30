Russian Northern Fleet Frigate Admiral Gorshkov completes call at Algerian port

MOSCOW, July 30. /TASS/. The Russian Northern Fleet said its multi-purpose frigate Admiral Gorshkov and medium-sized sea tanker Akademik Pashin wrapped up their call at the Algerian port of Oran.

"Today, the Northern Fleet frigate Soviet Union Navy Admiral Gorshkov, who is performing a long-range voyage, completed a call at the port of Oran in the People's Democratic Republic of Algeria. Together with the frigate, the medium-sized sea tanker Akademik Pashin is leaving the Algerian port," the fleet said.

During their stay in the foreign port, Northern Fleet sailors celebrated Russian Navy Day and the 6th anniversary of the hoisting of the St. Andrew's flag on the frigate. On July 28, a delegation from the command of the Western Naval Region of the Algerian Navy visited the Russian frigate. The same day, a festive concert was organized by the frigate's crew.

The fleet said that during their stay in Oran, the ship's crew held some formal events, rested on shore after a transatlantic voyage, and visited tourist attractions. Russian sailors visited the Zabana National Museum, played a friendly soccer match with Algerian sailors, and replenished fresh water and food supplies.

The long-range voyage of the frigate Soviet Union Navy Admiral Gorshkov began on May 17. Since then, the Northern Fleet ship has traveled more than 13,000 nautical miles. During the voyage, the Russian frigate also made calls at the port of Havana in Cuba and the port of La Guaira in Venezuela.