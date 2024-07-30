Russia develops remotely controlled vehicle to deliver munitions to battlefield — Rostec

"In order to reduce human losses, a fully remotely-controlled robotic wheeled vehicle has been developed to deliver ammunition, to transport the wounded, to bring quadcopters, or anything else that is needed," he said.

MOSCOW, July 30. /TASS/. Russia developed a remotely-controlled robotic vehicle to deliver ammunition to the battlefield and it is undergoing testing by the military, Rostec Chief Executive Officer Sergey Chemezov said at a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

According to Chemezov, the vehicle is now being tested by the military, which will be followed by mass production.

TASS earlier reported that the military started testing the new crewless armored vehicle called Zubilo, or chisel, which was developed by the Remdiesel company.

Zubilo went on display for the first time at the Army 2023 exhibition. The unmanned armored platform is designed to support assault units, deliver ammunition, cargoes, recharge radio stations and quadcopters. It can also be equipped with anti-aircraft guns or combat modules. The vehicle's forward-facing armor can withstand a hit from a 30-millimeter cannon. Work is still ongoing to develop the vehicle's capabilities. Remdiesel told TASS that it plans to increase the vehicle's autonomy.