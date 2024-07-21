Air defense forces shot down two ATACMS missiles over Kherson region

GENICHESK, July 21. /TASS/. Russian air defense systems shot down two ATACMS missiles launched by the Ukrainian Armed Forces in the direction of Crimea, the governor of the Kherson region Vladimir Saldo said in his Telegram channel.

"In the morning the Russian air defense shot down two high-precision ATACMS missiles in the sky over the Kherson region. The enemy tried to attack the Crimea. The shell fragments fell far from populated areas," he said.

There were no casualties or injuries, and no damage to infrastructure.