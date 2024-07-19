Russian military hit Ukrainian drone control stations in Zaporozhye Region

MELITOPOL, July 19. /TASS/. The Russian military destroyed several control stations of Ukrainian medium-range drones in Malaya Tokmachka and Novodanilovka settlements in the Zaporozhye Region, Vladimir Rogov, chairman of the Russian Civic Chamber’s commission on sovereignty, patriotic projects and veteran support, told TASS.

"Our aviation delivered strikes in the area of Malaya Tokmachka and Novodanilovka against control stations of medium-range drones capable of operating at a range up to 20 km. Several control stations were destroyed. This is noticeable success because exactly drones, including FPV drones, slow down our advancement in Orekhovo direction," Rogov said.

Intensity of drones use by the Ukrainian military declined dramatically after strikes, he added.