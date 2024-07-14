US coalition's drone flies too close to Russian plane in Syria — top brass

MOSCOW, July 14. /TASS/. A US-led coalition’s MQ-9 Reaper drone dangerously approached a Russian fighter jet in Syria’s Homs governorate, Oleg Ignasyuk, deputy chief of the Russian Center for Reconciliation of the Opposing Parties in Syria (a division of the Russian defense ministry), said on Sunday.

"A coalition’s MQ-9 Reaper reconnaissance combat unmanned aerial vehicle dangerously approached a Su-35 plane of the Russian aerospace forces making a planned flight over Syria. The incident took place near the settlement of al-Sukhne in the Homs governorate," he said, adding that the Russian pilot demonstrated high professionalism and took timely measures to prevent a collision.

He also said that a pair of the coalition’s F-15, a pair of Rafale fighter jets, as well as two pairs of A-10 Thunderbolt attack bombers violated Syria’s airspace in the al-Tanf area, across which international air routes run, eight times during the day.

Apart from that, in his words, nine violations of the deconfliction protocols of December 9, 2019 linked with the flights by the US-led coalition unmanned aerial vehicles were reported in Syria in the past 24 hours.