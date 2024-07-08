West, OPCW planning to accuse Russia of using chemical weapons in Ukraine — top brass

MOSCOW, July 8. /TASS/. The United States, Germany, Ukraine and the Technical Secretariat of the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) are planning to again accuse Russia of using chemical weapons in Ukraine, Chief of Russia’s Radiation, Chemical and Biological Protection Troops Lieutenant General Igor Kirillov said.

"According to the information we have, the United States and Germany, jointly with Ukraine and the OPCW Technical Secretariat are preparing to launch special fact-finding missions to probe into the alleged use of chemical weapons in Ukraine to accuse Russia of that. One of the so-called independent states is supposed to initiate an investigation and fabricate evidence that Russia used toxic chemicals during its special military operation," he told a briefing on Ukraine’s violations of its commitments under the Chemical Weapons Convention (CWC).

According to Kirillov, the United States has already allocated $400,000 for that. At the same time, the OPCW has been instructed by its Western sponsors not to react to Russia’s statements on the CWC violation by Ukraine.

He noted that the United States and the United Kingdom are taking a similar approach within the mechanisms to review and assess scientific and technological developments and on international cooperation and assistance they are promoting under the Biological Weapons Convention (BWC) to be able to shape expert opinion about biosecurity threats in their own interests. For these ends, they want to create channels of influence on international political and research structures by means of issuing grants.

The Russian defense ministry will continue efforts to expose Ukraine’s breaching its commitments under the convention, Kirillov pledged.