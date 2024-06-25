Kremlin aide condemns Sevastopol missile attack as act of murder

MOSCOW, June 25. /TASS/. The military frenzy being fueled by the West has taken on monstrous forms, Kremlin Aide Yury Ushakov said as he condemned the ATACMS missile attack on a Crimean beach as an act of murder.

"Meanwhile, the military frenzy being fueled by the West continues unabated. Moreover, it has taken on monstrous forms," Ushakov said, addressing the Primakov Readings forum, as he described Sunday’s attack on civilians on a Sevastopol beach as murder.

According to the Russian presidential aide, the world is becoming increasingly wary that it is simply impossible to resolve the Ukraine conflict without Russia. "This, I think, is the only outcome of the much-touted summit in Burgenstock," he concluded.

On Sunday, Ukraine attacked civilian infrastructure in Sevastopol using ATACMS tactical missiles, equipped with cluster munitions. While four missiles were downed, a fifth exploded over the Crimean city. Four people, including two children, were killed in the attack, with over 150 others being injured. The Russian Investigative Committee has launched a criminal probe into the terrorist attack. Russian President Vladimir Putin offered his condolences to Sevastopol residents.

