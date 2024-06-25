Russian tech firm upgrading Post-3M radio-electronic reconnaissance system

MOSCOW, June 25. /TASS/. Russia’s state tech corporation Rostec is working on expanding the functionality and increasing the reliability of Post-3M radio-electronic reconnaissance stations capable of spotting aerial, ground and sea targets, the Rostec press office said on Tuesday.

"The Vektor Research Institute of our Ruselectronics Holding Company is carrying out work to modernize Post-3M radio-electronic reconnaissance stations. The upgrade will expand the functional capabilities and raise the reliability of these systems," the press office said on Rostec’s Telegram channel.

As it major advantage, the Post-3M features a 360-degree panoramic view, it said.

"The equipment instantly scans military hardware and its analysis helps determine exactly the type of an emitting source and the nature of its activity," the press office said.

Reconnaissance data make it possible to warn the military command about security threats in advance and eliminate them timely. The station is fully autonomous and requires a crew of two per shift for its operation, it specified.

The Post-3M helps detect radars of aircraft, helicopters, unmanned aerial vehicles and ships and also ground-based radar stations of various designation deployed at troop command and control posts, air bases, landing sites, launch and firing positions, the press office said.

The Vektor Research Institute is a leading Russian enterprise engaged in developing and producing radio-technical and radio-electronic systems. The company was founded in 1908. It has been part of the Vega Group since 2009 engaged in developing and producing various UAV detection and counter-drone systems, ornithological flight safety systems and the Penicillin acoustic-thermal artillery reconnaissance system.