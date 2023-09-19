Rostec official points to increased production of tanks, MLRS, flamethrowers

MOSCOW, September 19. /TASS/. The production of tanks, multiple rocket launchers, flamethrowers and thermal imaging systems has grown the most under the State Defense Order, Bekkhan Ozdoyev, Industrial Director of the Cluster of Conventional Armaments, Munitions and Special Chemistry at the Rostec State Corporation, told reporters.

"Enterprises involved in the implementation of the State Defense Order are working around the clock. The production of various types of weapons has grown 2-to 10-fold; representing a significant increase. First and foremost, this is tanks and ancillary combat vehicles, as well as light armored equipment, multiple launch rocket systems, heavy flamethrower systems, thermal and other optical devices and weapons. In addition, the production of missiles for the Kinzhal, Iskander and Pantsir systems, air bombs, artillery and tank shells and other things is also increasing," Ozdoyev said on Armorer's Day.

Rostec CEO Sergey Chemezov said at a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin in August that the state corporation’s enterprises were producing enough weapons for the special military operation.