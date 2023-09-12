Some 270,000 people signed contracts with armed forces in past 6-7 months — Putin

VLADIVOSTOK, September 12. /TASS/. In the past six to seven months, 270,000 people signed voluntary service contracts with the Russian Armed Forces, Russian President Vladimir Putin said during the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF) plenary session.

"As you know, we carried out a partial mobilization, we drafted 300,000 people. Now, in the past 6 to 7 months, 270,000 people voluntarily signed contracts for service in the armed forces and volunteer units," the president said.

He underscored that "1,000 to 1,500 people come to sign a contract with the Russian armed forces every day."

Putin signed a decree on partial mobilization on September 21 last year. On October 28, Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu reported that the partial mobilization in Russia was complete. Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov noted that a required number of people were drafted during the partial mobilization. In August, Deputy Chairman of the Russian Security Council Dmitry Medvedev presented Defense Ministry data saying that over 231,000 people were admitted to voluntary military service since January 1.

