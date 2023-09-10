Russian air defenses shoot down eight Ukrainian drones off Crimea

MOSCOW, September 10. /TASS/. The Kiev government has made another attempt to attack the Russian territory with drones, as eight of them were shot down off the Black Sea coast of Crimea early on Sunday, the Russian Defense Ministry has told reporters.

"Early on September 10, the Kiev government’s attempt to attack facilities on the territory of the Russian Federation with fixed-wing drones was thwarted," the ministry said.

"Missile defense units on duty destroyed eight unmanned aerial vehicles above the Black Sea waters, off the coast of the Republic of Crimea," it said.

On Saturday, the Russian Defense Ministry reported that another drone was shot down above Crimea at around 7:30 p.m. Moscow time.