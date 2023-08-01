'Proxy war' between US, Russia can potentially lead to Third World War, Trump says

NEW YORK, August 1. /TASS/. Former US President Donald Trump believes that the "proxy war" between the United States and Russia, which was triggered in part by the US establishment’s accusations alleging that the business and political figure was linked to Moscow, could lead to World War III.

"Instead of having a better relationship with Russia as I worked to build, we now have a proxy war with Russia, fueled in part by the lingering fumes of Russiagate delirium," he added. "Ukraine has been utterly devastated. Untold numbers of people have been killed. And we could very well end up in World War III," Trump said in an article written for prominent US publication Newsweek. The ex-president believes that the US has done everything possible to unintentionally "drive Russia straight into the arms of China" at a time when it would have been better for Washington to reduce tensions with Russia.

According to Trump, accusing him of ties with Russia has become an "incalculable hoax," the "real victims" of which were "the American People." "The destruction this hoax caused to America is almost incalculable. It subverted our democracy, it threatened our security, and it endangered our freedom," Trump said.

US Special Counsel John Durham in May confirmed that the FBI used "raw, unanalyzed, and uncorroborated intelligence" to launch a full investigation into Trump and Russia following the 2016 election. US Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s report, published in 2019, confirmed that there was no collusion between Moscow and Donald Trump’s campaign organization. Trump himself has repeatedly dismissed suspicions of unlawful contacts with Russian officials during his first presidential election campaign. Moscow also repeatedly rejected findings that it allegedly attempted to influence the 2016 US presidential election.