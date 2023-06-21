Some LPR servicemen have health problems after captivity in Ukraine — offical

LUGANSK, June 21. /TASS/. Some of the 11 servicemen of the Lugansk People’s Republic (LPR), freed from Ukrainian captivity in May, sustained serious harm to their health while in Ukraine, LPR human rights commissioner Viktoriya Serdyukova said.

"We are bringing back the 11 defenders of the republic, who were released from captivity during the May swap between Russia and Ukraine. As a result of their lengthy confinement, torture and lack of adequate medical assistance <…>, some are now suffering from serious health complications," the human rights official wrote on her Telegram channel.

Serdyukova said that the servicemen were being treated in other Russian regions following their release.

"They will continue their treatment on the territory of the LPR and will undergo the rehabilitation that they need," the LPR official added.