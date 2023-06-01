Russian forces destroy ten Ukrainian troops, two artillery guns in Kherson area

GENICHESK, June 1. /TASS/. Russian forces destroyed ten Ukrainian troops and two artillery guns in the Kherson area over the past day in the special military operation in Ukraine, a spokesman for the regional emergency services reported on Thursday.

"At night, artillery fire near the settlement of Tyaginka destroyed a 2S1 Gvozdika motorized artillery system with its five-member crew and ammunition," the spokesman said.

Near the settlement of Novoaleksandrovka, Russian forces destroyed a 122mm D-30 howitzer with ammunition, killing five and wounding two Ukrainian soldiers," he said.