No active hostilities underway on Zaporozhye, Kherson, Kupyansk directions — Ministry

MOSCOW, May 11. /TASS/. There are no active hostilities currently on Zaporozhye and Kherson directions, the Russian Defense Ministry told reporters Thursday.

It also added that there are no active hostilities on the Kupyansk direction.

"As of 22:00 Moscow time of May 11, 2023, there are no active hostilities on the Kupyansk direction. During the day, units of Battlegroup West thwarted actions of three enemy reconnaissance groups," the Ministry said.

"The overall situation in the special military operation area is under control," the Ministry added.