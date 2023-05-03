Russia’s response to drone attack on Kremlin must be as harsh as possible, says lawmaker

MOSCOW, May 3. /TASS/. Moscow’s response to the overnight drone attack on the Kremlin should be as harsh as possible. So far, everything points to the Ukrainian trail, Leonid Slutsky, the head of the State Duma’s Committee on International Affairs, said on Wednesday.

Ukraine attempted to attack the Kremlin in the early hours of Wednesday, using two drones, the Russian presidential press service said, adding that the drones were promptly disabled and there were no casualties in the incident. The Kremlin said that the incident was considered to be an attempted assassination of Russian President Vladimir Putin. Russia retains the right to respond in kind "whenever and wherever it sees fit," the press service added. Ukrainian presidential spokesman Sergey Nikiforov later said in a statement that Kiev was not involved in the drone attack on the Kremlin.

"The office of [Ukrainian President Vladimir] Zelensky, who is on a tour of Finland, is muttering some mindless rabble, excuses and statements about the non-involvement in the drone attack on the Kremlin. It’s very hard to believe, everything points to the Ukrainian trail," Slutsky wrote on his Telegram channel.

According to him, there is no point in talking once again about the Kiev regime’s crossing red lines. "The purpose of the planned terrorist attack and assassination attempt on the Russian president was, undoubtedly, to sow panic among the Russians on the eve of Victory Day. Therefore, the response should be harsh, as harsh as possible," the lawmaker added.