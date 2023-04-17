Russia conducts military drills in strict compliance with international law — Kremlin

MOSCOW, April 17. /TASS/. Russia’s Armed Forces conduct all of their military drills in strict compliance with international law, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Monday, commenting on Japan’s protest against Russia’s exercises.

Japanese Government Spokesperson Hirokazu Matsuno said earlier that Tokyo had issued a protest against Russia’s plans to hold missile drills near the southern Kuril Islands on April 18-22.

"All drills are conducted in strict compliance with international law," the Russian presidential spokesman emphasized.

A snap combat readiness check of Russia’s Pacific Fleet has been underway since April 14. The activity also involves long-range aircraft and the Eastern Military District’s planes, as well as support units.