Ukrainian Strizh drone in Tula region disabled by Russian electronic warfare system

MOSCOW, March 26. /TASS/. The Kiev regime tried to stage a drone attack in Russia’s Tula region but the Ukrainian drone was disabled by Russian electronic warfare means, the Russian defense ministry said on Sunday.

"On March 26, 2023, the Kiev regime tried to stage an attack with the use of a Strizh-type (Tu-141) unmanned aerial vehicle in its assault modification," the ministry said.

According to the ministry, air defense systems, including S-300, Pantsyr-S1, and Pole-21 electronic warfare systems deployed in the Tula region ensure safe protection of this direction. "Thus, the Pole-21 electronic warfare system disabled the Ukrainian drone’s navigation system. Having lost direction, the unmanned aerial vehicle fell down near the city of Kireyevsk in the Tula region," it said, adding that specialists from the defense and emergencies ministries and law enforcement agencies are working on the site.

The drone fell down in Kireyevsk in the Tula region on Sunday. Three people received fragmentation wounds. Three apartment blocks and four household structures were damaged.