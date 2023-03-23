Medvedev blames West for trying to tear Russia apart

MOSCOW, March 23. /TASS/. The West seeks to destabilize the political situation in Russia and tear the country apart, Russian Security Council Deputy Chairman Dmitry Medvedev said.

"Do they need a country with a vast territory and the strongest nuclear shield, which also does not obey the Americans? They don’t need it at all," Medvedev said, responding to questions from Russian media outlets, including TASS, and users of the VKontakte social media network.

According to him, this is why the West’s "desire is very simple - to destabilize the political situation, divide the country into several parts that would be large enough, make agreements with each of these parts, denuclearize and demilitarize all of them and then offer its [security] services." Medvedev pointed out that "such parts even have a chance to join NATO, particularly if they give away our national resources."

"They [Western countries] don’t want to have an equal partnership with us because they don’t need it," Medvedev pointed out, adding that the same went for the West’s attitude to China.

The Russian Security Council deputy chairman emphasized that "the so-called Anglo-Saxon world" "seeks to manage it all, and until some point after the collapse of the Soviet Union, the Warsaw Pact and the Council for Mutual Economic Assistance, they were able to do so." "And then, suddenly China started to develop rapidly and later, we shook off pressure and began to behave independently. They don’t like it at all, so there will be no calm in the coming years and even decades," Medvedev said.

He noted that when a university student, he had believed that our country would have a normal partnership with the West "because we are not enemies and have no ideological differences as we no longer profess tough communist ideas, we have a market economy, democratic elections and all such things." However, he realized later that partnership with the West was just "a notion bordering on illusion."