Putin highlights need to integrate combat drones into single network

MOSCOW, December 21. /TASS/. Combat drones must be integrated into a single network and be available in Russian military units of various levels, President Vladimir Putin said at an enlarged Defense Ministry board meeting on Wednesday.

"The experience of the special military operation has shown that the use of drones has become actually widespread and this arsenal of capabilities must be available in combat sections, platoons, companies and battalions," the head of state said.

"The goal is to spot a target as quickly as possible and information must be transmitted in real time for delivering a strike. Unmanned aerial vehicles must be inter-linked and integrated into a single reconnaissance network and must have secure communications channels with headquarters and commanders," Putin stressed.

The Russian leader also highlighted the importance of ramping up the combat potential of the Aerospace Forces in the operational zone of enemy air defenses. Efforts should also be taken to ensure that each combatant is furnished with drone-supplied information, he said.

"It is important to raise the combat capabilities of the Aerospace Forces, including fighters and bombers, in their operation in the zone of advanced air defense systems. An essential task is to improve unmanned aerial vehicles, including strategic and reconnaissance/strike drones, and also the methods of their employment," the Russian leader said.

"Already in the short-term perspective, each soldier should be provided with a possibility to get information transmitted from a drone. It is necessary to seek achieving this goal. Technically, this can be implemented in the immediate future, practically now. And I request paying special attention to this in upgrading the entire combat gear and the soldier’s tactical outfit," Putin added.

Russia has all the possibilities for creating a family of airborne and ground-based drones with integrated artificial intelligence, the Russian leader said.

"Let me note that we have good experience of developing unique underwater drones and I know that the industry has all the possibilities for creating a broad family of airborne and ground-based unmanned vehicles with the best and high performance characteristics, including artificial intelligence elements," Putin added.