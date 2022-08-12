Russia’s latest anti-tank weapon set to evoke interest in India, Mideast — producer

MOSCOW, August 12. /TASS/. Russia’s latest 125mm self-propelled anti-tank gun is likely to evoke the interest of customers from India, Southeast Asia and the Middle East, Executive Director of Kurganmashzavod (part of High-Precision Systems within the state tech corporation Rostec) Pyotr Tyukov told TASS on Friday.

"The upgraded 125mm 2S25 self-propelled anti-tank gun has been developed for the Russian Airborne Force but will undoubtedly evoke the interest of foreign customers," the executive director said in the run-up to the Army 2022 international arms show.

"We basically view the markets of India, Southeast Asia and the Middle East. It is the competence of [Russia’s state arms exporter] Rosoboronexport to assess the need for the vehicles and the potential of military-technical cooperation in this field," he said.

The latest anti-tank gun has passed state tests and now the company is preparing a final package of design documentation, following which particular contracts can be signed, he explained.

The 2S25M anti-tank weapon is outfitted with a 125mm 2A75 cannon and matches the T-90MS main battle tank by its firepower. The vehicle is primarily being created for the Russian Airborne Force. Its ammunition load includes armor-piercing sub-caliber, high-explosive and fragmentation high-explosive shells and also remotely detonated munitions. The anti-tank gun can engage targets at a distance of 5 km and its vehicle with a three-men crew can accelerate to 70 km/h on the ground and 10 km/h on water.