Roscosmos to unveil new Russian orbital station at Army 2022 forum

MOSCOW, August 12. /TASS/. A mock-up of the future Russian orbital station will be on display for the first time at the Army 2022 international military-technical forum, the press office of Russia’s State Space Corporation Roscosmos announced on Friday.

"A mock-up of the Russian orbital station will be demonstrated to the public for the first time in Roscosmos’ VIP-3 pavilion at the Army 2022 international military-technical forum that will run on August 15-21, 2022 at the Patriot Congress and Exhibition Center in Kubinka outside Moscow," the press office said.

The display stand of the Energia Space Rocket Corporation will offer additional information on the Russian Orbital Station, which is currently at the stage of its conceptual designing. The forum’s visitors will also be able to view the Marker robotic vehicle (developed by Android Technics Scientific and Production Association), which has passed tests as a security system at the Vostochny spaceport, super-cost-effective and highly-resourceful engines of space vehicles based on Hall-effect and ion thrusters, Roscosmos said.

The rocketry output will include the mock-ups of carrier rockets, in particular, Angara-1.2, Rokot-M, Soyuz-2, Soyuz-5, Proton-M and Angara-A5 launch vehicles, and also boosters and Elektro-L, Arktika-M, Obsor-R, Resurs-PM, Aist-2T, Skif and Marafon satellites, scale models of the International Space Station, the Soyuz MS and the future Oryol manned spacecraft, a launch pad for Angara rockets at the Vostochny spaceport, stationary plasma and thermo-catalytic thrusters.

The Army 2022 international military-technical forum will open on August 15 and run through August 21. The forum will include 289 events that will be held on the premises of the Patriot Park near Moscow, at the Alabino practice range and the Kubinka airfield, and also in all of Russia’s Military Districts and in the Northern Fleet, in more than 30 Russian regions. Military delegations of 72 countries will take part in the forum.