Nearly 50 tonnes of aid delivered to LPR, Kharkov, Kherson regions – top brass

MOSCOW, August 7. /TASS/. Russian service members have delivered almost 50 tonnes of humanitarian aid to the Lugansk People’s Republic, Kharkov and Kherson regions during the special operation in Ukraine, Colonel-General Mikhail Mizintsev, the chief of Russia’s National Defense Management Center, said on Saturday.

"Three humanitarian actions were carried out in the Lugansk People’s Republic, Kharkov and Kherson regions over the past 24 hours, during which 49.8 tonnes of humanitarian aid was distributed among the civilian population," said Mizintsev, who heads the Russian Joint Coordination Headquarters for Humanitarian Response in Ukraine.