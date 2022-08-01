Russia takes measures to prevent provocations along route of first ship coming from Odessa

MOSCOW, August 1. /TASS/. Russia takes a number of measures in order to prevent provocations along the route of the Razoni, the ship carrying corn from the port of Odessa, Russian National Defense Control Center head Colonel General Mikhail Mizintsev said Monday.

He pointed out that the Razoni departed from the port of Odessa to Tripoli, Lebanon, under a Sierra Leone flag.

"The Russian Federation undertakes a complex of necessary measures to ensure the safety of civilian navigation and to prevent provocations along the ship’s route," Mizintsev said.