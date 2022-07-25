Russian cutting-edge missile corvette arrives in Kamchatka for naval parade

PETROPAVLOVSK-KAMCHATSKY, July 25. /TASS/. The Project 20385 latest multi-purpose missile corvette Gremyashchiy has arrived at its permanent base on the Kamchatka Peninsula in the Russian Far East, the Pacific Fleet’s press office reported on Monday.

The state-the-art missile corvette was welcomed by Kamchatka Region Governor Vladimir Solodov and Northeastern Force Commander Alexander Yuldashev. The Gremyashchiy is set to participate in the naval parade off the coast of Kamchatka on Russia’s Navy Day on July 31, the press office said in a statement.

"The personnel have undergone training at the Navy’s Joint Training Center in St. Petersburg, a full cycle of mooring and shipbuilders’ sea trials and passed course tests. The warship is the Project 20385 lead vessel and differs from the Project’s predecessors by enhanced combat capabilities and the availability of an air defense system," the statement reads.

Project 20380/20385 ships are a series of green-water multi-purpose corvettes developed for the Russian Navy. They are armed with Uran or Kalibr-NK anti-ship missile systems (depending on the ship’s modification), Kortik-M or Redut anti-aircraft missile systems, two 30mm AK-630M artillery guns, a 100mm A-190 artillery system, two 14.5mm machine-gun mounts and two DP-64 grenade launchers.

They are also outfitted with two 330mm Paket torpedo tubes as anti-submarine and anti-torpedo warfare weapons and can carry a Ka-27 helicopter.