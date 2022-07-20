Almost 3 mln people evacuated from Ukraine, DPR, LPR to Russia since operation began

MOSCOW, July 20. /TASS/. Over 2.7 million people have been evacuated from Ukraine and from the Lugansk and Donetsk People’s Republics to Russia since the start of the special military operation, Mikhail Mizintsev, chief of Russia’s National Defense Management Center, said on Wednesday.

"Despite the difficulties and obstacles created by the Kiev regime, during the day, as many as 26,764 people, including 4,624 children, were evacuated from dangerous zones in various Ukrainian regions, and from the republics of Donbass to Russia without participation of the Ukrainian side," he said. "Since the beginning of the special military operation, as many as 2,718,597 people, including 431,310 children, have been evacuated," said Mizintsev, who also heads the Joint Coordination Headquarters for Humanitarian Response in Ukraine.

He also said that the headquarters, federal executive bodies, Russian regions and various public organizations have received over 2.7 million requests for the evacuation to Russia, to the Donetsk and Lugansk People’s Republics, and to Russia-controlled territories in the Zaporozhye, Nikolayev, Kharkov, and Kherson regions.