Russia says its air, rocket, artillery forces hit some 200 Ukrainian targets in past day

MOSCOW, July 10. /TASS/. Russian Defense Ministry Spokesman Lieutenant General Igor Konashenkov on Sunday said Russian air, rocket and artillery forces engaged in the special operation in Ukraine struck more than 200 targets including US-made M777 howitzers during the past day.

"Over the past day tactical aviation, the rocket and artillery forces struck 17 Ukrainian command posts, four platoons of Grad MLRS and, in the area of Konstantinovka, two hangars concealing US-made M777 howitzers that were used to shell Donetsk residential districts," he said. "Also struck were artillery positions in 42 areas as well as Ukrainian troops and equipment in 143 areas.".