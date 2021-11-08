Putin, CIA director discuss Russia-US relations, regional conflicts over phone — Kremlin

MOSCOW, November 8. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has discussed with Director of the US Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) William Burns Russian-US relations, the diplomatic crisis, regional conflicts and cybersecurity in a phone conversation, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told journalists on Monday.

"Such a phone conversation did take place," he said in response to a corresponding question.

"Bilateral relations [were discussed], the crisis situation in the diplomatic practice, an exchange of opinions on regional conflicts [took place]," the Kremlin official noted. He also confirmed that the sides discussed the issues of cybersecurity.

On November 2-3, Burns visited Moscow with a delegation of high-ranking US officials. On November 2, he had meetings with Secretary of Russia’s Security Council Nikolai Patrushev and Director of Russia’s Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR) Sergei Naryshkin. According to the SVR, Burns and Naryshkin discussed the fight against international terrorism and the interagency interaction. At the meeting with Patrushev, the relations of Moscow and Washington were discussed, according to the press service of the Russian Security Council.