Putin urges to develop Russian naval aviation more actively

SOCHI, November 1. /TASS/. Russia should develop its naval aviation at a faster pace in the wake of foreign navies building up their aviation component, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Monday, opening a series of traditional defense industry meetings in Sochi.

"Considering that foreign states are building up their naval forces through the deliveries of advanced nuclear-powered submarines, aircraft-carrying, strike and drone ships, we need to develop naval aviation at a faster pace, primarily, by outfitting the Navy with cutting-edge aircraft and air-launched weapons and large-scale modernization of operational systems," the head of state said.

The Russian supreme commander-in-chief said that he expected a report at the defense industry meeting on what was being done to solve this task.

"It is necessary to actively continue the course for the Navy’s technical upgrade," Putin stressed.

As the Russian leader pointed out, "in the process of building new ships, shipbuilders should introduce advanced technologies, equipment and materials more actively." Putin explained that "this will help improve the performance characteristics of warships and submarines and will also make it possible to use new armaments".

Aerospace defense weapons

Vladimir Putin also stressed that the domestic defense industry must build up the pace of developing advanced aerospace.

"Defense enterprises must speed up their work on developing advanced aerospace defense weapons and arrange their serial production with the use of the domestic components base within the shortest time possible," the head of state said.

The Russian leader said that he expected "detailed reports on progress in the work in all these areas, existing problems and what has to be adjusted to smoothly implement all these plans.".