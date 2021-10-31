Russia, Brazil keep discussing Pantsir-S1 air defense system deal — defense official

LIMA, October 31. /TASS/. Russia and Brazil are still discussing the deal to purchase the Pantsir-S1 self-propelled, medium-range surface-to-air missile and anti-aircraft artillery systems, Deputy Director of the Federal Service for Military and Technical Cooperation Anatoly Punchuk told TASS on the sidelines of the SITDEF 2021 international arms exhibition.

"At the moment, the matter of Brazil’s purchase of Pantsir is still on table, discussions continue," he said.

Brazil has conducted talks on acquiring Russia’s air defense systems since 2013. Originally, the signing of the contract was scheduled for 2015. In May 2016 the then head of Russia’s Federal Service for Military-Technical Cooperation Aleksandr Fomin said that Russia was prepared to deliver Pantsir systems to Brazil but the contract had not been signed yet due to internal problems in that country.

Pantsir-S1 is capable of hitting air, surface and naval targets at altitudes of up to 15 kilometers. The effective range of its artillery component is four kilometers. The rate of fire of the 30 mm anti-aircraft gun is 5,000 rounds per minute.