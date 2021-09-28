Russia's Pacific Fleet naval aviation pilots practice in Kamchatka

Kamchatka Region, September 28. /TASS/. The Russian Pacific Fleet's aircraft conducted exercises in Kamchatka, carrying out bombing strikes and missile launches. Il-38 anti-submarine warfare planes and Ka-29 helicopters performed bombing and missile strikes at a notional enemy in the area of Khalaktyrsky beach of the Avacha Bay, the Fleet’ press service said on Tuesday.

"The crews of Il-38 anti-submarine warfare planes and Ka-29 helicopters of the mixed aviation regiment of the Red Banner forces in Russia’s northeast conducted an exercise with bombing strikes and missile launches," the press service noted.

According to the scenario, the notional enemy was located at the Pacific Fleet proving ground in the area of Khalaktyrsky beach of the Avacha Bay. The warfare planes and helicopters were sent to eliminate it.

"In the coastal zone, Ka-29 transport/attack helicopters launched unguided aircraft missiles and cannon fire at targets simulating military equipment and landing personnel, and Il-38 aircraft carried out bombing on them," the press service added.

The Fleet’s press service stressed that flights and bombing were performed on designated paths in accordance with the training plan.