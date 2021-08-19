Russia launches serial production of latest multiple rocket launchers with new munitions

MOSCOW, August 19. /TASS/. The latest Tornado-G, Uragan-1M and Tornado-S multiple launch rocket systems have been launched into serial production and adopted for service in the Russian troops, member of the board of Russia’s Military-Industrial Commission Mikhail Osyko told TASS in the run-up to the Army-2021 international military-technical forum on Thursday.

"Of new models, we must recall the so-called triad: these are state-of-the-art Tornado-G, Uragan-1M and Tornado-S multiple launch rocket systems. They have been adopted for service to replace the outdated Grad, Uragan and Smerch systems. Now all the three systems have been launched into serial production with a new ammunition load," the defense official said.

The new ammunition load includes precision rocket-propelled shells, he specified.

The Tornado-G is a 122mm multiple rocket launcher derived from the Grad system. The new multiple launch rocket system can deliver automatic fire from unprepared positions, which helps quickly open fire and switch the artillery system to its travel mode directly from the crew cabin and change the position.

The Tornado-S multiple launch rocket system is a heavy upgrade of the Smerch multiple rocket launcher. The new weapon features increased range and fire accuracy capabilities. The Tornado-S also offers the possibility of entering an individual flight assignment for each shell. The system is designated to strike enemy manpower, military hardware, stationary and mobile sole and multiple targets.