Over 90 countries confirm participation in Army-2021 military-technical forum

PATRIOT PARK /Moscow Region/, August 5. /TASS/. Representatives of 95 countries confirmed their participation in the Army-2021 international military-technical forum, acting Chief of the Russian Defense Ministry’s Main Department for Research and Technological Support of Advanced Technologies (Innovative Research) Major General Dmitry Gorbatenko told a briefing for foreign military attaches on Thursday.

"As of today, 95 states have confirmed their participation in the Army-2021 forum and four of them will present their national expositions where foreign partners will demonstrate advanced models and innovations," the general said.

The Army-2021 international military-technical forum will traditionally run on the premises of the Patriot Congress and Exhibition Center outside Moscow, which is a major world-level exhibition site, and also at the Kubinka airfield and the Alabino training ground near the Russian capital on August 22-28.