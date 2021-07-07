Russian Navy keeping close watch on Spanish warship in Black Sea

MOSCOW, July 7. /TASS/. The Russian Black Sea Fleet is keeping a close watch on the Spanish Navy’s patrol vessel that has entered the Black Sea, Russia’s National Defense Control Center reported on Wednesday.

"The Black Sea Fleet’s forces and capabilities have started to track the Spanish Navy’s patrol vessel Rayo that entered the Black Sea on July 7, 2021, to participate in the Sea Breeze multinational exercise of NATO member states and partner countries," the statement says.

The patrol vessel Rayo is a corvette designated to operate in the distant maritime zone. The warship entered service with the Spanish Navy in 2011. The corvette can develop a speed of about 20 knots, operates various artillery armaments and carries a patrol helicopter on its board.