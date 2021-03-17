New motor rifle division formed in Russia’s westernmost region

MOSCOW, March 17. /TASS/. A motor rifle division has been formed in the Kaliningrad Region as part of the 11th army corps of the Baltic Fleet’s coastal defense and land forces stationed there, a source in defense circles told TASS on Wednesday.

"The motor rifle division within the 11th army corps has been formed," the source said.

This information was indirectly confirmed by the Baltic Fleet’s press office, which reported that "units of motor rifle formations of the Baltic Fleet’s army corps stationed in the Kaliningrad Region went on alert and made marches to the Fleet’s multi-service force training grounds."

"Over 1,500 personnel and more than 200 items of armament, military and special hardware are involved in accomplishing assigned tasks," the press office said.

Earlier, a motor rifle brigade made part of the 11th army corps.

A source in the region’s defense circles told TASS in December 2020 that a motor rifle division would be formed in the Kaliningrad Region in 2021 as part of the 11th army corps of the Baltic Fleet’s coastal defense and ground forces stationed there.

The source said that the new formation was expected to comprise separate motor rifle and tank regiments and also a separate motor rifle brigade earlier subordinate to the headquarters of the 11th army corps. The new division would receive a full set of combat support units, including an artillery brigade, he said at the time.

Under the Russian Armed Forces’ table of organization and equipment, a motorized infantry division should comprise three motor rifle regiments and a tank regiment. The number of armored and motor rifle battalions in the 11th army corps is expected to rise by several units as a result of its reorganization.