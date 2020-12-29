Over 5,000 explosive devices defused in Caucasus in 2020

ROSTOV-ON-DON, December 29. /TASS/. Over 5,000 explosive devices were defused in the North and South Caucasus in 2020, the press service of Russia's South Military District said in a statement on Tuesday.

"The South Military District’s mobile demining units found and deactivated more than 5,000 explosive devices in 2020. They processed over 230 requests filed by draft offices based in North Ossetia, Chechnya, Dagestan, Ingushetia, Kabardino-Balkaria and South Ossetia," the statement reads.

According to the South Military District, mine clearance activities involved trained dogs and were carried out in accordance with demining rules and safety regulations.