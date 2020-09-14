F-16 Norwegian fighters escort two Russian Tu-160 bombers over two seas and Atlantic Ocean

MOSCOW, September 14. /TASS/. Two Russian Tu-160 strategic bombers made a scheduled flight over the Barents and Norwegian seas, and over the Atlantic Ocean. They were escorted by Russian MiG-31 fighter jets and F-16 Norwegian fighters at certain sections, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Monday.

"Two Tu-160 strategic bombers performed a scheduled flight over the neutral waters of the Barents and Norwegian seas, and the Atlantic Ocean. <…> At certain sections, they were escorted by MiG-31 aircraft of Russia’s naval air force and by F-16 Norwegian Air Force fighter jets," the ministry said, adding that the flight duration was ten hours.

According to the ministry, Russian long-range aircraft perform regular flights over the neutral waters of the Arctic, North Atlantic, Black and Baltic seas, and the Pacific Ocean.

"All the flights of the Russian aerospace forces are performed in strict compliance with the international rules of the use of airspace," the ministry stressed.