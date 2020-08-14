Russian Su-27 fighter scrambled to intercept US spy planes over Black Sea

MOSCOW, August 14. /TASS/. A Sukhoi Su-27 fighter jet was scrambled to intercept a US Air Force RC-135 reconnaissance aircraft and a US Navy P-8A Poseidon maritime patrol plane over the Black Sea, Russia’s National Defense Control Center reported on Friday.

Russian airspace control systems detected two air targets over the neutral waters of the Black Sea approaching Russia’s state border on August 14, the Center said.

"A Su-27 fighter plane from the Southern Military District’s air defense quick reaction alert forces was scrambled to identify the targets. The Russian fighter’s crew consistently approached the air objects at a safe distance and identified them as a US Air Force RC-135 reconnaissance plane and a US Navy P-8A Poseidon maritime patrol aircraft," the National Defense Control Center said.

After the US spy planes moved away from Russia’s state border, the Russian fighter safely returned to its home airfield, it said.

"The entire flight of the Su-27 fighter proceeded in strict compliance with the international rules of using the airspace. No violations of the Russian state border by the US aircraft were allowed," the National Defense Control Center stressed.