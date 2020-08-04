Russian Navy chief calls 1st stage of Oceanic Shield drills ‘successful’

MOSCOW, August 4. /TASS/. Russian Navy Commander-in-Chief Admiral Nikolai Yevmenov inspected the fleets’ command and control during the Oceanic Shield-2020 naval drills and called the first stage of the maneuvers for landing an amphibious assault force ‘successful,’ the Navy’s press office reported on Tuesday.

"Navy Commander-in-Chief Admiral Nikolai Yevmenov personally inspected the process of organizing the command and control of the operation of the fleets’ forces for landing an amphibious assault force and characterized the first stage of the Oceanic Shield drills as successful," the press office said in a statement.

At the first stage of the maneuvers, the warships left their naval bases, practiced mine counter-measures jointly with minesweepers, deployed to the designated areas in the Baltic Sea and landed an amphibious assault force.

Overall, the amphibious assault operation involved over 20 surface ships, boats and support vessels, 18 aircraft and helicopters of naval aviation, over 30 items of combat hardware of a formation of marine infantry and engineering units and also about 2,000 personnel.

Oceanic Shield drills

The Oceanic Shield-2020 drills are running in the Baltic Sea under the command of Russian Navy Commander-in-Chief Admiral Yevmenov. The naval maneuvers involve over 30 warships of various classes, naval aviation, coastal defense troops, air defense forces and marine infantry.

During the drills, the naval forces will conduct launches of attack and anti-aircraft missiles and hold artillery firings.