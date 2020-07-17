US needs billions to adjust missile shield for hypersonic missiles — Russian official

MOSCOW, July 17. /TASS/. The United States will have to spend hundreds of billions of dollars to make its existing missile shield efficient against hypersonic missiles, chief of the Russian National Centre for Nuclear Risk Reduction Sergei Ryzhkov said in an interview published by the Krasnaya Zvezda newspaper on Friday.

"In the conditions when hypersonic missile systems appear, the US defense industry will need additional hundreds of billions of dollars to upgrade its existing missile shield to the acceptable degree of efficiency," Ryzhkov said, adding that this is exactly what the US defense industry wants.

In his words "hundreds of billions of dollars of US taxpayers" have already been spent to create the missile shield.