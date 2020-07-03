Russia’s latest Koalitsiya-SV artillery system to get new munitions

"Along with the advanced Koalitsiya-SV self-propelled artillery gun, work is underway to develop a set of munitions of increased firepower. This effort is being carried out by specialists of the munitions industry as part of separate R&D work," he said.

MOSCOW, July 3. /TASS/. Russian specialists are developing a series of the most advanced munitions with improved characteristics for the latest Koalitsiya-SV self-propelled artillery gun, Head of the Research and Design Center at the Burevestnik Central Research Institute (the howitzer’s developer) Pavel Kovalev told TASS on Friday.

The design work on the artillery gun and the development of the gun’s munitions are interrelated areas, he said.

Koalitsiya-SV vs. foreign rivals

The latest Koalitsiya-SV self-propelled artillery system outperforms the world’s best versions by key parameters, Pavel Kovalev told TASS.

"The Koalitsiya-SV outperforms the best foreign and domestic versions by 30-70% in terms of the firing range, by 50-200% in terms of the accuracy of fire, by 50% in terms of the rate of fire and by 50-200% in terms of the time of accomplishing a combat task," he said.

An unmanned robotized combat module makes this weapon unique. A combat crew of three men operates the self-propelled vehicle in the chassis’ isolated compartment. The Koalitsiya-SV also operates an artillery gun with high ballistic properties, which ensures its large firing range.

"The accuracy of fire has been increased thanks to the onboard automated fire adjustment system based on the results of its own trajectory measurements. The required firing mode is ensured by the automated operation of the bore cooling system by a coolant injection," he said.

The 2S35 Koalitsiya-SV self-propelled howitzer is designated to destroy a potential enemy’s command posts, communications centers, artillery and mortar batteries, the armor, including tanks, anti-tank weapons, air and ballistic missile defense systems and manpower.

The Koalitsiya-SV is armed with a 152mm gun with a rate of fire of over 10 rounds per minute, which is higher than the speed of other artillery systems. This rate of fire is ensured by the special design of the gun-loading mechanism. The howitzer’s weapon suite also includes a remotely-controlled station with a Kord machine-gun.

As the press office of the Uralvagonzavod defense manufacturer earlier told TASS, the trials of the latest Koalitsiya-SV self-propelled artillery system will be completed in 2022.