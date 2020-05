MOSCOW, May 22. /TASS/. The first batch of the latest Koalitsiya-SV artillery systems has arrived for the Russian troops, the press office of the state hi-tech corporation Rostec told TASS on Friday.

"This is the first delivery of the Koalitsiya-SV multiservice artillery system to the troops. Its firepower is based on the 152mm gun with a rate of fire of over 10 rounds per minute, which is higher than the speed of fire of other artillery systems," Rostec said.